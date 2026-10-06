The Seimas of Lithuania supported in the first reading the repeal of the ban on nuclear weapons. This is reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

In the first reading, the Seimas supported an amendment to the Constitution stipulating that the country’s basic law will no longer prohibit weapons of mass destruction from being stationed on the country’s territory.

The initiative was supported by 106 lawmakers, while 18 voted against and six abstained.

At the same time, the second and final vote may take place no earlier than three months later, after which the amendment, as in this vote, must be supported by at least 94 of the 141 lawmakers.

Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas said that final adoption was scheduled for January 12 next year. He told journalists that repealing the ban increases the country’s resilience and has a deterrent effect.

The importance of deterrence was also emphasized by Defense Minister Robert Kaunas. According to him, the task of politicians is to provide every possible tool to ensure the country’s security.

In response, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "the deployment of a NATO base and nuclear weapons in Lithuania will become another stage in escalating tensions." He added that the Kremlin "will be forced to take measures."

The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that there was no evidence of "Russia preparing for something" despite the warnings