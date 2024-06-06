ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The second launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out in the United States

The second launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21166 views

The US military conducted the second Test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on June 6, 2024, demonstrating the readiness and reliability of the US fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Thursday, June 6, the second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place in the United States this week.  this was announced by the press service of the US Space Force Base Vandberg, reports UNN.

Details 

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (without a warhead) was launched during operational tests at 1: 46 a.m. Pacific time on June 6, 2024 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

- stated in the statement of the US military. 

The United States emphasizes that test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles demonstrate that the American ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in maintaining dominance in the era of strategic competition.

For reference

Minuteman III missiles have been in service with the US Army since the early 1970s and are regularly upgraded. The maximum range of the missile is 15 thousand kilometers.

It is capable of carrying from one to three nuclear warheads with a capacity of 0.3-0.6 megatons. Currently, about 400 Minuteman III'S are on combat duty in the United States.

Recall

The first test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead took place on June 4

The launch was carried out from the Space Forces Base in California with the participation of a joint team of pilots of the Air Force Global Strike Command and the Space Forces guards.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
californiaCalifornia
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

