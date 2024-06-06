The second launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out in the United States

On Thursday, June 6, the second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place in the United States this week. this was announced by the press service of the US Space Force Base Vandberg, reports UNN.

Details

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (without a warhead) was launched during operational tests at 1: 46 a.m. Pacific time on June 6, 2024 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California - stated in the statement of the US military.

The United States emphasizes that test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles demonstrate that the American ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in maintaining dominance in the era of strategic competition.

For reference

Minuteman III missiles have been in service with the US Army since the early 1970s and are regularly upgraded. The maximum range of the missile is 15 thousand kilometers.

It is capable of carrying from one to three nuclear warheads with a capacity of 0.3-0.6 megatons. Currently, about 400 Minuteman III'S are on combat duty in the United States.

Recall

The first test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead took place on June 4.

The launch was carried out from the Space Forces Base in California with the participation of a joint team of pilots of the Air Force Global Strike Command and the Space Forces guards.