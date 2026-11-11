Second day of talks in Abu Dhabi will address territorial issues - Politico

The second day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will be devoted to discussing territorial issues. Politico reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

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Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will resume their talks in Abu Dhabi on November 11, the second and final day of this round of negotiations.

The first day focused on security guarantees and discussing a potential prisoner exchange. Today, they will begin considering territorial issues, according to officials briefed on the plans.

As the publication notes, meanwhile, "after months in which European leaders worried they would be left on the sidelines, U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are now fully convinced of the need to involve Europe in talks with Russia and Ukraine." "But the U.S. is also pushing the continent toward steps aimed at linking a peace deal with Ukraine to a review of Europe's security architecture, a longstanding demand of Russia," the publication states.

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FT

As stated, "The European Council confirmed that it would review the continent's overall security arrangements with the United States."

"Ukraine's allies seek to demonstrate sufficient readiness to consider a broader security review in order to compel Russia to make more proposals and move forward with substantive peace talks for Ukraine," officials said. They believe that "the sensible sequencing of these parallel tracks is key so that Europe can ultimately adhere to its negotiating position that there should be no agreement on regional defense before a peace agreement for Ukraine is concluded."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov says that the opposite approach — first considering relations between NATO and Russia, and then Ukraine — is "absolutely sensible." "Whoever is tasked with speaking on behalf of Europe in the next round of talks had better prepare," the publication observes.

Trump’s envoys will pressure Russia regarding Europe’s participation in peace talks — Politico