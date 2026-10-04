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Buk air defense system

The SBU urges Ukrainians not to publish photos and videos of enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The SBU urged people not to share footage of attacks, air defense operations, or military facilities, as the enemy could use it to launch repeat strikes. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The SBU urges Ukrainians not to publish photos and videos of enemy shelling

Sharing footage from the sites of Russian strikes could help the Russian military prepare follow-up attacks. The Security Service of Ukraine calls on citizens not to publish such materials online, UNN reports.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on citizens not to film or share photos and videos of enemy attacks. In particular, people should not publish content documenting the occupiers’ strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure, the operation of air defense systems, and so on. These recordings may be used not only by Russian propagandists, but also by the Russian military, which monitors and analyzes such materials in order to adjust its follow-up strikes

- the post says.

In addition, the agency emphasizes that law enforcement authorities may regard the publication of such content as a crime, which carries severe punishment.

Depending on the accompanying circumstances, such actions may be classified under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, this concerns the unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the provision of information to a state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine (punishable by up to 12 years in prison)

- the post says.

According to the available information, the Service’s operational units are systematically investigating cases involving the dissemination of such recordings online and bringing their authors to justice.

We call on Ukrainians to act responsibly, not to help the enemy, and not to endanger other citizens!

 - the SBU emphasizes.

We remind you

A survey by Active Group showed that 56.1% of Ukrainians support European standards for content removal, although support has declined from 67.2% in May. At the same time, 53.9% of respondents do not feel protected from dangerous content online.

Alla Kiosak

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