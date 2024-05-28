ukenru
The SAPO could not specify what land was seized by former Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky

The SAPO could not specify what land was seized by former Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82204 views

Former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky is accused by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors of land grabbing, but they do not specify which land.

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors accuse former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of land grabbing. However, they do not say what kind of land. This is stated in the SAPO's response to the request of UNN.

The declarations of the former minister and his family do not contain any land in Sumy region, the possession of which is attributed to the former minister.  

Mr. Solsky also stated: "Neither I nor my relatives have registered any land." However, anti-corruption activists continue to emphasize the seizure.

UNN asked the SAPO directly what exactly it had seized. But they did not provide an answer either.

Instead, the SAPO stated that NABU detectives were investigating criminal proceedings over the illegal seizure of land plots used by two state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. But there are questions here, too.

After all, court decisions show that the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences had no rights to the land that NABU and SAPO are now attributing to them. 

Moreover, back in 2018-2019, law enforcement officers accused the then directors of these state-owned enterprises (Lyudmyla Samoilenko and Vitaliy Stazilov) of land squatting.

According to the indictments, it is the fact of unauthorized use of state-owned agricultural land of 2538 hectares by Iskra and 2766.1154 hectares by Nadiia.

That is, it turns out that the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences seized the land and considered it theirs without legal grounds. And when these lands were given (as free) to ATO participants, NABU and SAPO accused the latter of illegal acquisition. According to the NABU and SAPO, Solsky's role was to assist the soldiers in registering the plots as a lawyer.

Worst of all, the situation with the unexplained land seizures and loud accusations by the NABU was used by the Poles, who withdrew from the negotiations on unblocking the borders, citing "corruption." Some experts are inclined to believe that this was by design and that the Solsky case coincidentally coincided with the demarche of the Poles, who are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Recall

The head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Mykola Solsky, has previously commented on the suspicionsthat NABU has brought against him. According to him, these are events  of 2017-2018, i.e., long before he became the minister.

Mykola Solsky also told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land and received cash for it. In many cases, however, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
sumySums
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising