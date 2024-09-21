ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111726 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112277 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181827 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Russian Federation says it will not participate in the second “peace summit” proposed by Zelensky

The Russian Federation says it will not participate in the second “peace summit” proposed by Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42612 views

Representatives of the Russian Federation will not participate in the “peace summit” on Ukraine, even if they are invited. Russia is ready to negotiate only with regard to the “situation on the ground” and its interests.

Representatives of the Russian Federation will not go to any "peace summit", which is a continuation of the June meeting in Switzerland, even if they are invited. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had suggested inviting Russian representatives to such a summit, possibly before the end of this year.

"Representatives of Russia have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the "Burgenstock process" and are not going to participate.

This process itself has nothing to do with the settlement... We will not participate in such summits," Zakharova said in a statement to the media.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that the Russian Federation does not abandon "the political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis, and is ready to discuss really serious proposals that take into account the situation on the ground, geopolitical realities and the relevant initiative formulated by President Putin on June 14.

"It is impossible to achieve a fair and sustainable settlement without Russia and taking into account its interests," Zakharova summarized.

Add

According to the BBC, Russian diplomats refer to the illegal annexations of Ukrainian territories as the "situation on the ground" and "geopolitical realities." On June 14, Putin named the preconditions for the start of negotiations: the withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from the parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions that Russia does not control, and the refusal to join NATO.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

