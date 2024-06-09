At the Tolyatti training ground in Russia, I found equipment that the occupiers are preparing to send to the Kharkov direction. Dozens of self-propelled guns, trucks and tanks are located at the landfill. This is reported by the partisan movement "ATESH" in Telegram, reports UNN.

"An agent of our movement from among the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at the training ground in Tolyatti discovered equipment that the occupiers are preparing to send to Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction," the message says.

It is reported that dozens of self-propelled guns, trucks and tanks are located at the landfill.

"Our agent conducts a comprehensive reconnaissance of this military unit, studying the placement of air defense and obtaining the necessary documents," the message says.

Addition

On June 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed the fire defeat of the carriers of the S-300, S-400 complexes. During the week, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were not used en masse in Kharkov. This can be considered a consequence of the use of Western weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.