The Russian Armed Forces launch anti-missile systems in Donetsk region: Ukrainian Air Force warns of danger
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in Donetsk region and warned of the danger from enemy aircraft activity along the border in Sumy region.
There are also warnings of danger in Sumy region - reports on the activity of enemy tactical aircraft along the border.
