The Russian Armed Forces launch anti-missile systems in Donetsk region: Ukrainian Air Force warns of danger

Launches of guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region have been recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and transmitted by UNN.

Launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Donetsk region. - the statement reads.

There are also warnings of danger in Sumy region - reports on the activity of enemy tactical aircraft along the border.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of enemy missiles in Odesa region.