In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23493 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 82409 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56360 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226038 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250442 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371906 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Russian Armed Forces launch anti-missile systems in Donetsk region: Ukrainian Air Force warns of danger

Kyiv • UNN

 54829 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in Donetsk region and warned of the danger from enemy aircraft activity along the border in Sumy region.

The Russian Armed Forces launch anti-missile systems in Donetsk region: Ukrainian Air Force warns of danger

Launches of guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region have been recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and transmitted by UNN.

Launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Donetsk region. 

- the statement reads.

There are also warnings of danger in Sumy region - reports on the activity of enemy tactical aircraft along the border.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of enemy missiles in Odesa region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Odesa
Sums
