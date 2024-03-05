The Rada canceled three meetings: reasons

The Verkhovna Rada has postponed the sessions that were supposed to take place this week. We are talking about March 6, 7, and 8.

Several sources in the Verkhovna Rada informed the journalist of UNN about this and explained the reasons.

Deputies urgently go to inspect the fortifications and prepare a report for their colleagues from the US Congress - One UNN source said.

Another source , UNN , notes that the reason is the irrational use of the Rada's time in the plenary hall, as opposition factions threaten to slow down the consideration of any bills.

Yesterday, the opposition factions said that they would insist on every amendment, every bill until the second reading, until they are released abroad. Accordingly, the parliament can then conditionally pass one law a day, or vote only on the first reading, because there is a regulated time for discussion. In this case, it would be more rational to actually go to the front and return to voting when the Committee completes the draft law on mobilization, which is being prepared for the second reading. And if we are going to sit in some amendments, we will be sitting in amendments to the law on mobilization for days - The source said.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported in Telegram that today the coalition cancels the 3 days of voting.

In fact, the Rada will not meet for a month - Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, on March 6-7, the Rada was to consider 48 bills.

Many of them have the EU flag, which means that the bills are important for European integration. ️As of Friday (which was canceled earlier), 55 bills were in the queue.... said MP

