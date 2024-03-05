The Rada canceled three meetings: reasons

$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23473 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82325 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56315 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242181 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183730 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250436 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156354 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371904 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28332 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 82368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242229 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193839 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211674 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15684 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24228 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24506 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52494 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60009 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Rada canceled three meetings: reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 21003 views

The Verkhovna Rada postponed sessions scheduled for March 6-8 due to threats by opposition factions to slow down consideration of bills until authorized MPs are able to travel abroad.

The Rada canceled three meetings: reasons

The Verkhovna Rada has postponed the sessions that were supposed to take place this week. We are talking about March 6, 7, and 8.

Several sources in the Verkhovna Rada informed the journalist of UNN about this and explained the reasons.

Deputies urgently go to inspect the fortifications and prepare a report for their colleagues from the US Congress

- One UNN source said. 

Another source , UNN , notes that the reason is the irrational use of the Rada's time in the plenary hall, as opposition factions threaten to slow down the consideration of any bills.

Yesterday, the opposition factions said that they would insist on every amendment, every bill until the second reading, until they are released abroad. Accordingly, the parliament can then conditionally pass one law a day, or vote only on the first reading, because there is a regulated time for discussion. In this case, it would be more rational to actually go to the front and return to voting when the Committee completes the draft law on mobilization, which is being prepared for the second reading. And if we are going to sit in some amendments, we will be sitting in amendments to the law on mobilization for days

- The source said. 

Investigation against former MP Muraiev completed05.03.24, 14:34 • 22192 views

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported in Telegram that today the coalition cancels the 3 days of voting.

In fact, the Rada will not meet for a month

- Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, on March 6-7, the Rada was to consider 48 bills.

Many of them have the EU flag, which means that the bills are important for European integration. ️As of Friday (which was canceled earlier), 55 bills were in the queue....

Addendum Addendum

MP Petro Poroshenko wrote a letter to the European Commissioner complaining about the opposition's failure to travel abroad.

Commenting on the incident, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that it could affect European integration. 

Reminder

For mobilization and more: Shmyhal announces where money for new needs of the Armed Forces will come from

Turkish Foreign Minister believes that the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire should be separated04.03.24, 10:39 • 91254 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
United States Congress
European Union
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
