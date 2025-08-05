"The price is $15,000": another scheme for deferring mobilization uncovered in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a participant in a scheme to extend disability group status and assist with going abroad for $15,000 was notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

... reported suspicion to a man who, for money, helped extend the term of a disability group, and subsequently, on this basis, resolve the issue of a man leaving the country - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the man promised to help a Kyiv resident, who has a disability group whose term expires in August 2025, with its extension. To do this, it is necessary to conclude a declaration with a certain doctor who will refer them to a medical and social examination, where they will provide the necessary conclusion and extend the disability group. This will allow them to receive an official deferment from mobilization and legally leave the country.

"The price of the issue is 15 thousand US dollars," the prosecutor's office noted.

It is stated that the suspect tried to be very careful - he worked exclusively with clients recommended by acquaintances.

"After receiving the money, he was detained. The detainee has now been notified of suspicion," the prosecutor's office reported.

The suspicion, as indicated, was reported under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving unlawful benefit), as well as under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

At the request of prosecutors, the man was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 908,000.

For the committed act, he faces up to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Promised "disability" for 17 thousand dollars to travel abroad: the head of a charitable foundation in Kryvyi Rih was served with a notice of suspicion