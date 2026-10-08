The preferential electricity tariff for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for now – how much they will have to pay

The Government has maintained the current preferential electricity tariffs for households for the 2026/27 heating season. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, UNN reports.

Following the decision on natural gas, the Government has maintained the current preferential electricity tariffs for households for the 2026/27 heating season - Koretskyi said.

According to the Prime Minister, this decision was made taking into account the current socio-economic situation in the country and also applies to households with electric heating, for which the cost of electricity likewise remains unchanged.

Going forward, the Government will work to improve the tariff-setting system and introduce a fairer system of targeted support for those citizens who genuinely need it - Koretskyi concluded.

We would add

The basic electricity tariff for households in Ukraine is UAH 4.32 per 1 kWh, including VAT.