The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children was launched in PACE

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55781 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164943 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136703 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142461 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181197 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95236 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108843 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110946 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40051 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47519 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188353 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137645 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154558 views
The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children was launched in PACE

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12830 views

The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children, chaired by Olena Khomenko, has officially started working in PACE. The first meeting was devoted to ensuring the right of children to grow up in a family environment.

The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children, headed by Olena Khomenko, MP from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and PACE Vice President, has officially started its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

According to the MP, the first meeting of the Network was dedicated to ensuring the right of every child to grow up in a family environment.

"This topic is important for every country. However, for Ukraine, this issue has become more acute with the outbreak of a full-scale war. That is why we have both achievements and challenges that require international support," emphasized Khomenko.

During the meeting, she said, clear needs of Ukraine were outlined in terms of developing services for children and families in communities, strengthening the system of support for family-based forms of upbringing - foster families, guardians, adoptive parents and foster families, inclusion of children with complex disabilities and severe disabilities in institutional care facilities, and strengthening the human resources of social sector professionals to implement the reform.

"At the same time, in addition to their readiness to support Ukraine, we received congratulations and positive feedback from our partners, which confirms our belief that we are on the right track," Khomenko said.

She reminded that the Network was established as a permanent parliamentary platform that brings together representatives of 46 Council of Europe member states to address the problems of Ukrainian children: those deported to Russia and Belarus, those in the temporarily occupied territories, those evacuated abroad, and those who remain in Ukraine.

"The beginning has been made - there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is all for the sake of children and we are all united in this," emphasized Olena Khomenko.

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war02.10.24, 19:35 • 16921 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

