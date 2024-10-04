The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children was launched in PACE

The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children, headed by Olena Khomenko, MP from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and PACE Vice President, has officially started its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

According to the MP, the first meeting of the Network was dedicated to ensuring the right of every child to grow up in a family environment.

"This topic is important for every country. However, for Ukraine, this issue has become more acute with the outbreak of a full-scale war. That is why we have both achievements and challenges that require international support," emphasized Khomenko.

During the meeting, she said, clear needs of Ukraine were outlined in terms of developing services for children and families in communities, strengthening the system of support for family-based forms of upbringing - foster families, guardians, adoptive parents and foster families, inclusion of children with complex disabilities and severe disabilities in institutional care facilities, and strengthening the human resources of social sector professionals to implement the reform.

"At the same time, in addition to their readiness to support Ukraine, we received congratulations and positive feedback from our partners, which confirms our belief that we are on the right track," Khomenko said.

She reminded that the Network was established as a permanent parliamentary platform that brings together representatives of 46 Council of Europe member states to address the problems of Ukrainian children: those deported to Russia and Belarus, those in the temporarily occupied territories, those evacuated abroad, and those who remain in Ukraine.

"The beginning has been made - there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is all for the sake of children and we are all united in this," emphasized Olena Khomenko.

