The parliament has previously adopted a draft law on combating electronic fraud and "call centers"

The parliament has previously adopted a draft law on combating electronic fraud and "call centers"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16695 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill establishing criminal liability for electronic and communication fraud, including imprisonment for up to 12 years for internet fraud committed during wartime.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law on establishing liability for electronic and Communication Fraud. This is reported by UNN with reference to the people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Bill No. 10190.

The parliament adopted in the first reading the draft law No. 10190 on combating call centers. As a basis – 267

Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to supplement the Criminal Code of Ukraine with article 191-1 "Electronic Communication Fraud". This means "illegal collection, storage, processing and use of personal data, information containing bank secrecy, including individual accounting information, payment instrument details, payment card, authorization code, for the purpose of seizing someone else's property or acquiring the right to property by deception or abuse of trust using electronic communication and/or technical means of electronic communications".

For internet fraud, it is planned to establish liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

If internet fraud was committed by a group of people, then it is planned to be imprisoned for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 10 years. In wartime - imprisonment from 7 to 12 years.

There is also a penalty for creating a fraudulent group. For such a violation, the organizer will be provided for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

For members of the fraudulent group, imprisonment from 5 to 10 years with confiscation of property will be provided.

For offering to participate in a fraudulent group, it is planned to punish with imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years with confiscation of property, and in wartime - imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

The police extradited to the Czech Republic six scammers who deceived their compatriots from a call center in Ukraine for UAH 5.5 million, and transferred the money received to cryptocurrency or cash to buy luxury cars and real estate.

15.09.23, 16:24

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

