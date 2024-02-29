The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision

Ukraine's power system operates under reliability redundancy, which makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. We managed to get through the winter without any major power outages thanks to a number of factors, including the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and a large-scale repair campaign.

This was announced by the head of the State Energy Supervision Ruslan Slobodian on the air of the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports .

Currently, the entire power system is functioning. Unfortunately, it is not functioning as it was before the active hostilities. But the system has always had a certain reliability reserve, and this makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. The pace of restoration work is no less than the pace of the damage the enemy is trying to do to us. - Ruslan Slobodyan said.

The expert noted that it is important to prepare for complex scenarios, and only then to react according to the situation.

Several factors played a decisive role in how Ukraine got through the winter:

1) Enhancement of air defense.

Significant strengthening of air defense of electric power facilities, thanks to the actions of air defense, the vast majority of missiles and drones launched by the Russians simply did not reach their targets," Slobodian said.

2) Large-scale repair and restoration of energy facilities.

Last year, under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, the company carried out large-scale repairs at its energy facilities and managed to approach the beginning of the autumn-winter period with sufficiently restored facilities, which allowed us to go through the winter normally," the expert said.

3) Change of tactics by the occupiers.

Also, the Russians have changed their tactics somewhat, they seem to have lost hope of organizing a total blackout, and have moved to targeting energy facilities in the frontline regions, as well as near industrial facilities," he added.

Recall

Ukraine exported a surplus of electricity to Poland on an emergency basis due to lower than expected consumption despite cooler temperatures.

Ukraine completed the transition to European electricity trading rules by holding the first joint monthly auction for access to interconnectors with Moldova.

EU finally approves EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine