The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43580 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 171844 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101007 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 348146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207340 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253935 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160071 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372683 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96339 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 171844 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348146 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283473 views
The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30858 views

Ukraine's energy system remains reliable despite Russian attacks, thanks to strengthened air defense, large-scale repairs of energy facilities, and a shift in Russian tactics to more targeted attacks.

The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision

 Ukraine's power system operates under reliability redundancy, which makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. We managed to get through the winter without any major power outages thanks to a number of factors, including the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and a large-scale repair campaign.

This was announced by the head of the State Energy Supervision Ruslan Slobodian on the air of the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports .

Currently, the entire power system is functioning. Unfortunately, it is not functioning as it was before the active hostilities. But the system has always had a certain reliability reserve, and this makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. The pace of restoration work is no less than the pace of the damage the enemy is trying to do to us.

- Ruslan Slobodyan said.

The expert noted that it is important to prepare for complex scenarios, and only then to react according to the situation.

Several factors played a decisive role in how Ukraine got through the winter:

1) Enhancement of air defense.

Significant strengthening of air defense of electric power facilities, thanks to the actions of air defense, the vast majority of missiles and drones launched by the Russians simply did not reach their targets," Slobodian said.

2) Large-scale repair and restoration of energy facilities.

 Last year, under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, the company carried out large-scale repairs at its energy facilities and managed to approach the beginning of the autumn-winter period with sufficiently restored facilities, which allowed us to go through the winter normally," the expert said.

3) Change of tactics by the occupiers.

Also, the Russians have changed their tactics somewhat, they seem to have lost hope of organizing a total blackout, and have moved to targeting energy facilities in the frontline regions, as well as near industrial facilities," he added.

Ukraine exported a surplus of electricity to Poland on an emergency basis due to lower than expected consumption despite cooler temperatures.

Ukraine completed the transition to European electricity trading rules by holding the first joint monthly auction for access to interconnectors with Moldova.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

