The only microelectronics enterprise for aviation in the Russian Federation has stopped - CPD

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7658 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18464 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45863 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83654 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94078 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79197 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59083 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66924 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60317 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310682 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27865 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30234 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69362 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102966 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122740 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3670 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16100 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101897 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180397 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302403 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

The only microelectronics enterprise for aviation in the Russian Federation has stopped - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2194 views

The company is on the verge of bankruptcy due to losses from fulfilling the state defense order and the arrest of accounts.

The only microelectronics enterprise for aviation in the Russian Federation has stopped - CPD

The "Optron-Stavropol" enterprise, which was the country's sole producer of microelectronics for military and civil aviation, has ceased operations in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The CPD informs that "the only enterprise in the country that was supposed to provide semiconductors for military aircraft and 'import-substituting' passenger liners has ceased operations in Russia."

According to the Center, "the 'Optron-Stavropol' enterprise is currently on the verge of bankruptcy due to huge losses incurred while fulfilling the state defense order."

Due to tax, utility, and salary arrears, the company's accounts have been seized

– explained the CPD.

Despite the fact that "Optron-Stavropol" is a monopoly supplier of microelectronics for Russian aircraft, the Russian government deliberately put the enterprise in a crisis situation.

Despite "Optron-Stavropol" being the sole supplier of microelectronics for aircraft in the Russian Federation, the Russian government set understated prices for the enterprise's products and forced it to operate at a loss for a long time

– noted the CPD.

Additionally

Analysts at the Center for Countering Disinformation draw attention to the real state of affairs in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Although Russian propaganda claims a constant increase in production by military-industrial complex enterprises, in reality, in the fourth year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is forced to save budget funds even on defense orders

– write CPD specialists.

The Center emphasizes that financial instability in the Russian defense industry sector is a direct consequence of the protracted war.

The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked a fake about payments to those who did not leave Ukraine24.06.25, 12:22 • 2054 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9