The only microelectronics enterprise for aviation in the Russian Federation has stopped - CPD

The "Optron-Stavropol" enterprise, which was the country's sole producer of microelectronics for military and civil aviation, has ceased operations in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The CPD informs that "the only enterprise in the country that was supposed to provide semiconductors for military aircraft and 'import-substituting' passenger liners has ceased operations in Russia."

According to the Center, "the 'Optron-Stavropol' enterprise is currently on the verge of bankruptcy due to huge losses incurred while fulfilling the state defense order."

Due to tax, utility, and salary arrears, the company's accounts have been seized – explained the CPD.

Despite the fact that "Optron-Stavropol" is a monopoly supplier of microelectronics for Russian aircraft, the Russian government deliberately put the enterprise in a crisis situation.

Despite "Optron-Stavropol" being the sole supplier of microelectronics for aircraft in the Russian Federation, the Russian government set understated prices for the enterprise's products and forced it to operate at a loss for a long time – noted the CPD.

Additionally

Analysts at the Center for Countering Disinformation draw attention to the real state of affairs in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Although Russian propaganda claims a constant increase in production by military-industrial complex enterprises, in reality, in the fourth year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is forced to save budget funds even on defense orders – write CPD specialists.

The Center emphasizes that financial instability in the Russian defense industry sector is a direct consequence of the protracted war.

The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked a fake about payments to those who did not leave Ukraine