Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason

The Office of the President is not currently confirming that talks will be held in Brussels on October 27–28 with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, representatives of the United States, the European Union, and NATO. The OP told journalists about this on October 26, UNN reports.

Details

"We are not confirming this for now," the OP said.

In response to a follow-up question as to whether the uncertainty was related to the confidential nature of the talks or a change in plans, the OP explained that the reason was a "change in the plans of the American side."

In addition, according to EU officials who spoke with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists on condition of anonymity, as of October 26, meetings in the announced format were not on the schedules of European leaders. At the same time, the publication's sources did not rule out that the plans could change.

Context

Earlier, in a recent interview, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out a meeting in Brussels on October 27–28 involving Ukraine, the United States, the EU, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to the Head of State, the parties planned to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the participation of European partners in the negotiating process, and initiatives to end the war.

Zelenskyy also noted that the American side was interested in moving from preliminary consultations to a broader discussion of security issues with the participation of European partners.