The number of wounded US military personnel in the Middle East has risen to 232

U.S. Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins told the Associated Press that 232 service members have been wounded in the Middle East, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, this is 30 more people than the previous estimate of about 200 on Monday.

Hawkins said that 207 of the 232 wounded have already returned to duty. The number of service members who sustained serious injuries remained unchanged at 10.

Since the beginning of the war, 13 American service members have died in Iran.

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