The number of victims of shelling in Kramatorsk increased to 7: there may still be people under the rubble

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101290 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111551 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157814 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254147 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174931 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166035 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43805 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26264 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31239 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37266 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226034 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113642 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114506 views
The number of victims of shelling in Kramatorsk increased to 7: there may still be people under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32169 views

As a result of the russian rocket attack on Kramatorsk on February 20, 7 people were wounded, one more person may be under the rubble, so rescuers continue the search operation.

As of the morning of February 21, seven people were reported wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of yesterday's russian missile attack. This was stated  by the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Honcharenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, rescuers continue the search operation, as there may still be people under the rubble. 

As a result of yesterday's russian missile attack on the city, 7 people were wounded (6 women, 1 man). All are being provided with medical aid. One more person is probably under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing

- said Goncharenko.

Addendum

On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, six people were injuredand another person is probably under the rubble.

Recall

Four rescuers were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region on the night of February 21

In addition, in the evening of February 20, a building of the fire and rescue unit was damaged as a result of a russian missile attack on Druzhkivka.

"It hurts everyone. Even mustachians": a cat wanders among the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians in Kramatorsk20.02.24, 23:44 • 107267 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

