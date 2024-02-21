The number of victims of shelling in Kramatorsk increased to 7: there may still be people under the rubble

As of the morning of February 21, seven people were reported wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of yesterday's russian missile attack. This was stated by the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Honcharenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

According to him, rescuers continue the search operation, as there may still be people under the rubble.

As a result of yesterday's russian missile attack on the city, 7 people were wounded (6 women, 1 man). All are being provided with medical aid. One more person is probably under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing - said Goncharenko.

On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, six people were injuredand another person is probably under the rubble.

