Number of injured as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv region exceeded fifty over the past 24 hours - police

Over 50 people were injured in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours as a result of enemy shelling, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and localities in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk districts.

According to the police, eight people were killed and 51 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

At the same time, RMA previously reported 9 deaths.

