The number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Synelnykove has risen to 12

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Synelnykove has risen to 12. This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN writes.

Details

According to Hanzha, five victims are in the hospital. Two women and a man are in serious condition. They are currently undergoing surgery. After that, they will be taken to the regional hospital in Dnipro.

As reported, three people were killed and eight more were injured in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a strike by a UAV belonging to the Russian occupiers on Saturday.

The enemy struck Synelnykove — three killed and eight wounded, including a child