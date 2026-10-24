The enemy struck Synelnykove — three killed and eight wounded, including a child

Today, October 24, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing people. This was reported by OVA head Oleksandr Hanzha, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, three people were killed and at least eight were injured in the attack.

An 11-year-old girl is among the injured. All those affected are in hospital. A 50-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man are in serious condition.

A Russian drone attacked Nikopol district: four wounded, including a teenager in serious condition