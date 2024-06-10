The number of bankruptcy cases increased 2.2 times in Ukraine this year-Opendatabot

Since the beginning of the Year, 343 Ukrainians have already filed for bankruptcy, which is 2.2 times more than last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Opendatabot platform.

Details

It is noted that during the past year 575 people acquired the status of insolvent, but over the past five months 343 citizens have already filed for bankruptcy.

In general, in five years, almost two thousand cases of bankruptcy of people have been opened in Ukraine.

According to statistics provided by Opendatabot, the least cases of bankruptcy of people were opened in 2019. This was the first year that the law allowed citizens to declare themselves insolvent through the courts.

Then 22 cases of bankruptcy of people were opened. Since then, the number of people who wanted to declare themselves insolvent has steadily increased: 8.3 times in 2020 and 2.7 times in 2021.

Addition

In total, 1,993 bankruptcy cases of Ukrainians were opened. Every second bankrupt is between the ages of 25 and 45: 58% or more than 1.1 thousand. a third of bankrupt people over the age of 45 – 38.3% or 764 people. The lowest number of bankrupts is among young people under the age of 25 – only 3.7%.

The gender distribution was almost equal. 54% of all bankrupts are men, and 46% are women.

Recall

