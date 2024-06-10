ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The number of bankruptcy cases increased 2.2 times in Ukraine this year-Opendatabot

The number of bankruptcy cases increased 2.2 times in Ukraine this year-Opendatabot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19646 views

According to the Supreme Court, in the first 5 months of 2024, 343 Ukrainians filed for bankruptcy. This is 2.2 times more than last year.

Since the beginning of the Year, 343 Ukrainians have already filed for bankruptcy, which is 2.2 times more than last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Opendatabot platform.

Details 

It is noted that during the past year 575 people acquired the status of insolvent, but over the past five months 343 citizens have already filed for bankruptcy.

In general, in five years, almost two thousand cases of bankruptcy of people have been opened in Ukraine.

According to statistics provided by Opendatabot, the least cases of bankruptcy of people were opened in 2019. This was the first year that the law allowed citizens to declare themselves insolvent through the courts.

Then 22 cases of bankruptcy of people were opened. Since then, the number of people who wanted to declare themselves insolvent has steadily increased: 8.3 times in 2020 and 2.7 times in 2021.

Addition

In total, 1,993 bankruptcy cases of Ukrainians were opened. Every second bankrupt is between the ages of 25 and 45: 58% or more than 1.1 thousand. a third of bankrupt people over the age of 45 – 38.3% or 764 people. The lowest number of bankrupts is among young people under the age of 25 – only 3.7%.

The gender distribution was almost equal. 54% of all bankrupts are men, and 46% are women.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of business closures has increased in the legal sphere and agricultural enterprises. The highest levels of business closures were recorded in Kiev and the region, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv, as well as Odessa, Zaporozhye and Kiev regions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

