About 60% of entrepreneurs have a problem finding qualified employees - Ministry of Economy

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

About 60% of entrepreneurs have a problem finding qualified employees - Ministry of Economy

About 60% of entrepreneurs have a problem finding qualified employees - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to a survey by the Ministry of economy, 58% of enterprises in Ukraine face problems finding qualified personnel, which indicates a lack of qualified employees in the labor market.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Economy in February-March 2024, about 60% of entrepreneurs have problems finding qualified personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of the survey.

Details

It is noted that 3,175 respondents from all regions of Ukraine took part in the survey. The respondents were representatives of the following industries: 

  • agriculture; 
  • wholesale and retail trade; 
  • Services; 
  • processing industry; 
  • education; 
  • health care. 

Our survey involved 88% of enterprises with more than 200 employees , i.e. our sample is a cross-section of opinions, mainly small and medium-sized businesses

- stated in the Ministry of Economy. 

According to the survey, 58% of businesses called the search for qualified employees a problem, 42% – the necessary external financing, 40% – business Security, 25% – competition and 24% – supply chains.

Also, employers who hire employees indicate a shortage of personnel. 

So, approximately 41% of respondents said that the size of their team remained at the same level after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. 5% said the team size increased by less than 20%, while only 3% Increased.

Despite a significant reduction in jobs and an increase in unemployment during 2022-2023, employers who hire employees already point to a deficit in 2024 

- they say in the Ministry of Economy. 

Also, 43% of respondents faced difficulties in filling vacancies in 2024, and 36% expect the situation with a shortage of qualified personnel in the labor market to worsen after the end of the war.

However, the Ministry of Economy emphasizes that 68% of respondents plan to maintain the current size of their business in the next two years. 

recall

Analysts Bloomberg noted that the mobilization that Ukraine needs to resist in the war against the Russian Federation undermines the productivity of enterprises in the rear. More and more entrepreneurs are facing a labor shortage in the labor market.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
ukraineUkraine

