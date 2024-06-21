The Netherlands, together with an unnamed country, will supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

The Netherlands, together with an unnamed country, will supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system

Kyiv • UNN

Dutch Defense Minister Casa Ollongren said that the Netherlands and another unnamed country will jointly supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system.

The Netherlands, together with an unnamed country, will supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system

The Netherlands, together with another country, is going to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system. This was stated by the country's Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren, writes NL Times, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Ollongren, they were able to assemble parts that can then form a complete system. at the same time, the official does not want to disclose who from another country helps supply the system. She believes that the country involved should announce it itself.

Also, Ollongren did not announce when Patriot will arrive in Ukraine, so as not to provide unnecessary information for the Russians.

Addition

The Dutch Defense Minister also welcomed Romania's decision to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine . She once again stressed that air defense is crucial for Ukraine.

Recall

Romania will transfer its Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the National Defense Council of the country.

Five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems13.06.24, 23:22 • 28790 views

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Netherlands
Romania
Ukraine
Poland
