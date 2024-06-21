The Netherlands, together with an unnamed country, will supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system

The Netherlands, together with another country, is going to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system. This was stated by the country's Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren, writes NL Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ollongren, they were able to assemble parts that can then form a complete system. at the same time, the official does not want to disclose who from another country helps supply the system. She believes that the country involved should announce it itself.

Also, Ollongren did not announce when Patriot will arrive in Ukraine, so as not to provide unnecessary information for the Russians.

Addition

The Dutch Defense Minister also welcomed Romania's decision to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine . She once again stressed that air defense is crucial for Ukraine.

Recall

Romania will transfer its Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the National Defense Council of the country.

Five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems