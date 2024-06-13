Five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 7 Patriot systems to protect Ukrainian cities. In turn, US President Joe Biden assured that his country has the support of five countries to provide Ukraine with these systems, UNN reports .

Details

President Biden knows, as do all our other partners, that we urgently need seven Patriot systems to protect our cities. Not all of them at once, but we need seven systems immediately. We discussed with President Biden the possibility of getting five of them Zelensky said.

The president added that this does not mean that Ukraine will receive them immediately, but Biden said that the United States has the support of five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assuredthat the security agreement signed with the United States on the sidelines of the G7 summit has good provisions for arming the Armed Forces.

Biden: US to give Patriot to Ukraine first, then to other customers