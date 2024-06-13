Five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18614 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168114 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146832 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201020 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101448 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47719 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56637 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101719 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201023 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214776 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81698 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101719 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156277 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159010 views
Five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28760 views

Five countries, including the United States, will provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems to protect its cities, as discussed by Presidents Zelenskiy and Biden.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 7 Patriot systems to protect Ukrainian cities. In turn, US President Joe Biden assured that his country has the support of five countries to provide Ukraine with these systems, UNN reports .

Details

President Biden knows, as do all our other partners, that we urgently need seven Patriot systems to protect our cities. Not all of them at once, but we need seven systems immediately. We discussed with President Biden the possibility of getting five of them

Zelensky said.

The president added that this does not mean that Ukraine will receive them immediately, but Biden said that the United States has the support of five countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assuredthat the security agreement signed with the United States on the sidelines of the G7 summit has good provisions for arming the Armed Forces.

Biden: US to give Patriot to Ukraine first, then to other customers13.06.24, 22:58 • 32512 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

