The NBU allowed the owners of "Nova Poshta" to buy "BTA Bank" — what comes next

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
05:37 PM • 4402 views
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week
03:50 PM • 15462 views
SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
03:38 PM • 16035 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
03:19 PM • 10700 views
"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes
03:16 PM • 14571 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
01:33 PM • 21112 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
01:16 PM • 18508 views
Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries
12:59 PM • 15138 views
First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine
12:25 PM • 15312 views
After the latest Starshield outages, the speed restriction remains in place, with no clear explanations — Zelenskyy
November 13, 10:41 AM • 20029 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine will fall after new shipments arrive — Koretskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
6.8m/s
94%
737mm
Popular news
The bill on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions; work is underway within the government — the Ministry of DefenseNovember 13, 10:06 AM • 9376 views
Kremlin expects a new round of peace talks "fairly soon"November 13, 10:34 AM • 8716 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 23334 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 26093 views
Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struck02:34 PM • 13513 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 26304 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 37791 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 39696 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 37642 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 38435 views
Actual people
Friedrich Merz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 530 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 23511 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 26760 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 27471 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 27004 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Heating
SpaceX Starship

The NBU allowed the owners of "Nova Poshta" to buy "BTA Bank" — what comes next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The NBU approved Nova's indirect acquisition of 100% of BTA Bank through NovaPay Invest. The owners plan to create a bank for frontline territories.

The NBU allowed the owners of "Nova Poshta" to buy "BTA Bank" — what comes next

The National Bank of Ukraine approved Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov’s joint acquisition of an indirect qualifying holding of 100% in the authorized capital of JSC "BTA BANK" through a number of companies in the Nova group, UNN reports, citing the NBU.

According to the National Bank, the direct acquisition of a qualifying holding of 100% in the authorized capital of JSC "BTA BANK" was approved for NovaPay Invest LLC.

This decision was adopted by the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine on November 12, 2026, following a comprehensive analysis of the applicants’ document packages.

The acquisition of JSC "BTA BANK" will mark the beginning of the Nova group owners’ plans to establish a financial inclusion bank.

Currently, the controller of JSC "BTA BANK" is a citizen of Kazakhstan, Kenes Rakishev, who indirectly owns 100% of the bank’s authorized capital.

Verkhovna Rada extended the 50% tax on banks’ profits into 202711.11.26, 12:48 • 3200 views

Background

A financial inclusion bank is a new type of financial institution in Ukraine that, on the basis of a limited banking license, will provide access to high-quality and secure financial services in areas with special conditions. In particular, this concerns frontline and de-occupied territories, where security risks mean there are no bank branches and remote banking channels do not operate fully due to communication disruptions.

According to World Bank estimates, the level of financial inclusion (the population’s access to financial services) in Ukraine was only 84% in 2021, or 11 percentage points below the target of 95%. The full-scale invasion exacerbated the problem of access to high-quality financial services due to the reduction in the network of bank branches and ATMs as a result of their destruction or suspension of operations.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyFinance
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
World Bank
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kazakhstan