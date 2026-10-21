The National Bank responded to rumors about Andrii Pyshnyi’s resignation

Andrii Pyshnyi. Photo: Andrii Pyshnyi’s Facebook page

The National Bank of Ukraine has denied reports that NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has allegedly resigned, UNN reports.

The NBU officially denies rumors of the alleged resignation of National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi - the National Bank said in a statement.

In addition,

Earlier, the media reported that Pyshnyi had submitted a resignation letter following searches by the NABU.

As a reminder,

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine confirmed that on October 21 it was conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank and at the residence of "one of its employees." There are no detainees or suspects.