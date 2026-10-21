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NABU came to the office of NBU Governor Pyshnyi to carry out investigative actions, says MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the NABU is conducting investigative actions at the National Bank and in Andrii Pyshnyi’s office. The NBU and the bureau have not commented on the situation.

NABU came to the office of NBU Governor Pyshnyi to carry out investigative actions, says MP

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted searches at the National Bank of Ukraine, including at the office of the regulator's head, Andriy Pyshny. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on October 21, UNN reports.

Details

"According to our sources, NABU visited… the National Bank today. The detail is that NABU came specifically to the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshny," the lawmaker said on social media.

Moreover, according to his words, investigative actions are allegedly taking place not only at Pyshny's workplace.

"I confirm that investigative actions are currently taking place specifically in the office of the head of the NBU. The President cannot dismiss people without suspicions," Yaroslav Zheleznyak added 

The press services of the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not respond to UNN's request for comment.

NABU conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service: what is known10.12.25, 13:38 • 8791 view

Alla Kiosak

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