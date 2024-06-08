The most intense fighting over the past week unfolded in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin

The most intense fighting over the past week unfolded in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, where an attempt is being made to break through by the enemy, which led to significant losses among the invaders. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon on Saturday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to Voloshin, over the past day, 101 military clashes occurred on the front line, of which 97 occurred in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia".

General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk

The most intense fighting over the past week is taking place in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of troops in a narrow sector of the front between the settlements of Staromikhailovka-Berdichy, by conducting offensive and assault operations, with its most trained units Voloshin said.

He noted that yesterday more than 260 invaders, 3 armored vehicles, 3 guns, a mortar, 6 enemy vehicles and one unit of special equipment were destroyed in this direction.

"The invaders do not reduce the intensity of assault operations, Pokrovsk has become the epicenter, because the enemy is trying to penetrate deep into our territory. The Magura unit is holding back at least 3 combat brigades of the Russian Federation there," Voloshin added.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 517,290 people, 7,843 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.