The Moldovan Foreign Ministry responded to Lavrov's statements: "He has no moral right to lecture about democracy and freedom"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40339 views

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry responded that Lavrov and the Kremlin regime have no right to lecture about democracy and freedom, given the unprovoked attacks on their neighbors.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry responded to Lavrov's statements: "He has no moral right to lecture about democracy and freedom"

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has responded to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, noting that Lavrov and the Kremlin regime have no moral right to lecture about democracy and freedom. This was reported by Reuters, and UNN.

Details

"Minister Lavrov and the Kremlin regime have no moral right to lecture about democracy and freedom. A country that imprisons and kills opposition politicians and unreasonably attacks its neighbors can offer the world nothing but blood and pain," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Moldovan government is "following in Kyiv's footsteps" after Transnistria turned to Moscow to help its economy withstand "pressure" from the Moldovan government, which the Chisinau administration dismissed as a propaganda measure.

Recall

Transnistria has appealed to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. The relevant declaration was adopted by the congress of local "deputies".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Transnistria
Chisinau
Moldova
Kyiv
