The Ministry of Youth Sports said that more than 3 thousand athletes and coaches joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 470 of them were killed

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44007 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232394 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216268 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202966 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45040 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48700 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42103 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105109 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100647 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229151 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100647 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105109 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155961 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159799 views
The Ministry of Youth Sports said that more than 3 thousand athletes and coaches joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 470 of them were killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20648 views

Since the beginning of the war, more than 3,000 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have joined the Armed Forces, about 470 of them have died in combat operations.

Since the first days of the war, more than 3 thousand athletes and coaches have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, about 470 athletes and coaches were killed. TVO told about this on the air of the telethon. Minister of youth and sports Matvey Bedny, reports UNN.

"In fact, since the first days of the war, more than 3 thousand of our athletes and coaches have joined the Armed Forces. Most of them left voluntarily. Unfortunately, about 470 have already been taken away by the war," Poor said.

Recall

Ukrainian athletes received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, and 99 athletes will take part.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarSports
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising