The Ministry of Youth Sports said that more than 3 thousand athletes and coaches joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 470 of them were killed

Since the first days of the war, more than 3 thousand athletes and coaches have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, about 470 athletes and coaches were killed. TVO told about this on the air of the telethon. Minister of youth and sports Matvey Bedny, reports UNN.

"In fact, since the first days of the war, more than 3 thousand of our athletes and coaches have joined the Armed Forces. Most of them left voluntarily. Unfortunately, about 470 have already been taken away by the war," Poor said.

Ukrainian athletes received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, and 99 athletes will take part.