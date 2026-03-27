The Ministry of Health wants to transfer school nurses to the NHSU system: how this could affect their salaries

The Ministry of Health proposes to transfer nurses who work in schools and receive salaries from local budgets to healthcare facilities that operate under the National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU) packages and can provide medical services to educational institutions. Viktor Liashko announced this during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Today, medical care in educational institutions and the salaries of medical workers are the responsibility of local self-government bodies. We understand the current situation with these salaries, which do not correspond to the workload and market conditions in the country today. Firstly, they are significantly lower than the salaries of medical workers who work in healthcare facilities and receive funding from the National Health Service of Ukraine. - said Liashko.

He noted that the government has already developed and approved an updated procedure for medical care for students in schools, which provides for several different approaches, including the possibility of providing such assistance without a medical worker on the school staff, who is funded by the local budget, but under a contract with a healthcare institution that is in the area or is ready to provide it.

Given that the number of medical workers, particularly nurses, in Ukraine is significantly lower compared to European Union countries or the European Union as a whole per doctor, and we are interested in having nurses in the healthcare system, nurses coming to work. We have now initiated a dialogue with communities about the possibility of transferring medical workers who are in schools to healthcare facilities. Today, we use the platforms of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine. We, as the Ministry of Health, are ready to provide additional coefficients for those healthcare facilities that will undertake medical care for educational institutions, and in this way, we will level the issue that medical workers are paid by other sources, not the Medical Guarantees Program, and we will evenly plan the workload for all medical workers. - added Liashko.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities to UAH 40,000.