The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine have launched a training program in recruitment centers for future UAV pilots

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39514 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100593 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243860 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110176 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35174 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48577 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84475 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243860 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222154 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39514 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25077 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30397 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112511 views
Actual
The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine have launched a training program in recruitment centers for future UAV pilots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21683 views

A training program in recruitment centers for training future pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles is being launched in Ukraine. More than 6,600 applications and 1,500 vacancies have already been processed.

Today, on June 4, The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine presented a project aimed at training candidates who are recruited for specific specialties related to UAVs, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The essence of the idea is very simple - it is the creation of 22 network centers throughout the country, which is developing, and it is already showing very good results. More than 6.6 thousand people have already applied, about 1.5 thousand vacancies are being selected and about 150 people have already become military personnel

- says the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets.

He says that the learning process itself implies the possibility of online learning.

At first, a person simply takes online courses, passes an online test, and then moves on to a new stage - direct communication with Victory Drones specialists in order to further decide on the further development of actions and commit to further study and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- emphasizes Bezhevets.

Igor Borokhovich, head of training at Victory Drones, says that the training also has several areas, depending on the type of UAV:

The training will have the following areas: multi-rotor UAVs, FPV drones, aircraft-type UAVs and bomb drones.

Borokhovich adds that in the future they plan to train engineers specifically for the repair and operation of UAVs and robotic complexes.

The program will be designed in such a way that only 4 full days will be devoted to tactical medicine, electronic warfare systems, control of the most popular drones and many interesting things

he added.

The Ministry of Defense noted that for the period of online training, a person will not have a single reservation.

As long as a person is studying online and has not received a letter of recommendation from a particular military unit, there are no preferences for this person. This is our principled approach in all recruitment centers

- says Bezhevets.

He stressed that if a person has already received his first summons, not a "combat" one, then he can apply to the recruitment center to help him find "his purpose", and then apply to the shopping center and joint venture not just with documents, but with a letter of recommendation for contract service.

recall

Almost every fifth candidate who applies to conscription centers of the Ukrainian army is a woman. At the same time, the specific percentage of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is now less than 5%, said the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine on recruitment.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

