The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine have launched a training program in recruitment centers for future UAV pilots

Today, on June 4, The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine presented a project aimed at training candidates who are recruited for specific specialties related to UAVs, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The essence of the idea is very simple - it is the creation of 22 network centers throughout the country, which is developing, and it is already showing very good results. More than 6.6 thousand people have already applied, about 1.5 thousand vacancies are being selected and about 150 people have already become military personnel - says the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets.

He says that the learning process itself implies the possibility of online learning.

At first, a person simply takes online courses, passes an online test, and then moves on to a new stage - direct communication with Victory Drones specialists in order to further decide on the further development of actions and commit to further study and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine - emphasizes Bezhevets.

Igor Borokhovich, head of training at Victory Drones, says that the training also has several areas, depending on the type of UAV:

The training will have the following areas: multi-rotor UAVs, FPV drones, aircraft-type UAVs and bomb drones.

Borokhovich adds that in the future they plan to train engineers specifically for the repair and operation of UAVs and robotic complexes.

The program will be designed in such a way that only 4 full days will be devoted to tactical medicine, electronic warfare systems, control of the most popular drones and many interesting things he added.

The Ministry of Defense noted that for the period of online training, a person will not have a single reservation.

As long as a person is studying online and has not received a letter of recommendation from a particular military unit, there are no preferences for this person. This is our principled approach in all recruitment centers - says Bezhevets.

He stressed that if a person has already received his first summons, not a "combat" one, then he can apply to the recruitment center to help him find "his purpose", and then apply to the shopping center and joint venture not just with documents, but with a letter of recommendation for contract service.

