The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 19 million

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43365 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100468 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346908 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282638 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240946 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253890 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160028 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372677 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 95460 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 170777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 346908 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236779 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282638 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1708 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29879 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47179 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36326 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104265 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 19 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29887 views

The International Court of Arbitration has awarded the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine over USD 491,000 after foreign suppliers breached contracts by failing to meet deadlines for delivering goods to the Ukrainian military.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 19 million

The International Arbitration Court has issued two awards ordering the recovery of funds totaling more than $491,000 (over UAH 19 million) from foreign business entities in favor of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the concluded foreign economic contracts for the purchase of materiel, the Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled its obligations and paid the cost of the goods on time. However, foreign suppliers violated the delivery terms.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense applied to international arbitration to recover the penalties. The arbitration upheld the claim.

The ministry emphasizes that the Ministry of Defense  monitors the fulfillment of obligations by suppliers to ensure that the Ukrainian army receives all types of services provided by the ministry on time.

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko said that Ukrainian enterprises have the capacity to meet the needs of the Armed Forces in logistics

Ukrainian military to receive rifles from the world's best arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry15.02.24, 15:24 • 23126 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87