The Ministry of Defense is improving the system of psychological assistance to servicemen and their families

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101228 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111494 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254086 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166030 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43511 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25919 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30904 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36910 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34280 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226008 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101228 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114495 views
The Ministry of Defense is improving the system of psychological assistance to servicemen and their families

The Ministry of Defense is improving the system of psychological assistance to servicemen and their families

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109353 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to improve the system of psychological assistance to military personnel and their families by approving amendments to the legal acts regulating this area.

The Ministry of Defense  of Ukraine continues to improve the system of psychological assistance to military personnel and their families. The government approved the relevant amendments to the regulation on the Ministry of Defense at a meeting on February 16. This was reported by UNN with a link to the website of the military department.

We have only enshrined the grounds for working in this direction in the law. At the same time, work is underway to improve the system of psychological assistance to servicemen and their families as part of the Ministry of Defense's priority project in the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Recovery Program, which was initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska. The infrastructure is also being created and the relevant competencies of psychological assistance providers are being developed. 

- said Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Kalmykova also emphasized that monitoring the state of mental health of military personnel and their families is an extremely important condition for military service. 

The Ministry is convinced that many aspects of service and combat activities depend on a high-quality system of psychological support. This includes professional and psychological selection for military service, building psychological resilience and readiness to perform combat missions, controlling combat and service stress, as well as psychological assistance and rehabilitation at the stage of restoring combat capability.

In accordance with the requirements of the current resolution, the Ministry of Defense has secured leadership in creating a comprehensive system for the reintegration and recovery of servicemen released from isolation (captivity).

The innovations also provide for the organization of a comprehensive system of psychological support for servicemen and their families in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Specialized Transport Service. 

A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea16.02.24, 18:31 • 61193 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWarHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

