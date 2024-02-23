The Ministry of Defense explained how recruitment differs from mobilization and what are its advantages

The Ministry of Defense explained the benefits of recruiting, how recruiting differs from mobilization, how long it takes to submit a resume before being assigned to a military unit, and other answers to the most common questions about recruiting. This was told in a blitz interview by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruitment Oleksiy Bezhevets, reports UNN.

"Recruitment and mobilization are two parallel processes. They have the same goal - manning the armed forces. When we talk about recruitment, we are talking about contracts, which allows a person to choose both the position in which he or she will serve and the unit in which he or she will serve. When we talk about mobilization, it is a process of recruitment based on a person's previous experience. However, a person has no influence on the choice of position or unit," Bezhevets said.

He added that "recruited" people have more social benefits than mobilized people.

According to him, the advantages of contract service include:

the possibility to choose the place of military service and the possibility to choose a military specialty;

the possibility of career growth based on the personal wishes of the serviceman;

the opportunity to enter a higher military educational institution to obtain a bachelor's degree;

the possibility of military service at the place of service of the spouse;

a cash payment for concluding an initial contract and being accommodated with a family in a family dormitory, or a cash compensation for renting housing;

the possibility of obtaining a loan from the state to purchase housing;

Providing children of military personnel with priority places in general education and preschool educational institutions and children's camps.

Bezhevets noted that additional remuneration is also paid to servicemen during martial law in the amount of UAH 30,000, 50,000 and 100,000, depending on the place of service and participation in hostilities.

In addition, in case of acceptance for a contract not at the place of actual residence, a lifting allowance will be paid in the amount of a monthly salary. Plus 50% of the salary for each family member.

"The minimum salary for a soldier of the Land Forces today is 20276 hryvnias, which depends on rank, length of service, and type of military service. For example, a soldier of the Special Forces or Marines receives more than a soldier of the Land Forces with a similar rank or position," the Defense Ministry representative said.

He emphasized that the contract is signed before the decision to demobilize is announced, or for a certain period of time: from 1 to 10 years, depending on the position, experience, qualifications, and specialty.

"It will take at least one to two months from submitting a resume to getting a person to a military unit. This process includes an interview, registration, medical examination, education and training, which will last for one month," said the Commissioner.

In addition, anyone, even those who have already received a call-up, can respond to vacancies posted on online platforms. Of course, until they are mobilized.

A candidate can refuse to sign a contract at any stage before the contract is signed. However, if a person refuses to sign a contract, he or she may be mobilized.

Military vacancies are posted on four platforms: Lobby X, OLX, Work.ua, and Robota.ua, which are provided by military units.

In fact, military units post vacancies directly on these platforms. Accordingly, a person can find a vacancy he or she is interested in on this platform and thus apply through the platform if he or she is interested in the position. At this stage, the CCC employees have nothing to do with this process.

"When you see a vacancy on an online platform that interests you, you can respond to it. Then you are contacted by the military unit if your response fits the vacancy profile posted on the online platform. You are interviewed by an authorized officer of the military unit. If you are suitable for the military unit, it issues you a letter of consent, which you submit to the TCC. The registration process takes place at the MCC. Then you need to undergo a medical examination, after which you go to the training center. From the training center, where you receive basic and, if necessary, professional training, you are sent to serve in the military unit that actually issued you the letter of consent or the attitude," Bezhevets emphasized.

He added that it is advisable to have a resume, which will allow the relevant representative of the military unit to make a better assessment by understanding your experience, your specialty, who you were in life before, and how your experience matches the position that is being offered.

