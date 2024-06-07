The Ministry of Defense calls on deputies to return to the draft law on military police

The Ministry of Defense calls on deputies to immediately return to consideration of the draft law on military police, writes UNN.

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls on people's deputies to prioritize draft law No. 6569-D and return to its consideration after additional consultations.

It is noted that specialists of the ministry, the General Staff and the military law enforcement service are ready to cooperate with deputies to improve the draft law.

The creation of a military police is critical for ensuring law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the message says.

In particular, in terms of compliance with NATO standards and the development of a system that will ensure justice and effective protection of the rights of military personnel. One of the priorities of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine is the creation of the entire vertical of military justice: the military police, the military prosecutor's office and military courts.

This is a step necessary to strengthen the defense capability of our country and ensure law and order in the army - note in the Ministry of Defense.

On June 5, the Verkhovna Rada withdrew from consideration the draft laws on military police, 278 people's deputies voted for this decision after additional consultations. The Ministry of Defense believesthat deputies should give this bill priority attention.

