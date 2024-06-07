The Ministry of Defense calls on deputies to return to the draft law on military police

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39439 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100579 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148484 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243852 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172859 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75899 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110169 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35125 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48549 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234411 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221400 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39439 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25070 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110169 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112508 views
The Ministry of Defense calls on deputies to return to the draft law on military police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16769 views

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls on people's deputies to resume consideration of the draft law on the creation of a military police. They believe that it is crucial for ensuring law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense calls on deputies to immediately return to consideration of the draft law on military police, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls on people's deputies to prioritize draft law No. 6569-D and return to its consideration after additional consultations.

It is noted that specialists of the ministry, the General Staff and the military law enforcement service are ready to cooperate with deputies to improve the draft law.

The creation of a military police is critical for ensuring law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the message says.

In particular, in terms of compliance with NATO standards and the development of a system that will ensure justice and effective protection of the rights of military personnel. One of the priorities of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine is the creation of the entire vertical of military justice: the military police, the military prosecutor's office and military courts.

This is a step necessary to strengthen the defense capability of our country and ensure law and order in the army

- note in the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On June 5, the Verkhovna Rada withdrew from consideration the draft laws on military police, 278 people's deputies voted for this decision after additional consultations. The Ministry of Defense believesthat deputies should give this bill priority attention.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising