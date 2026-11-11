The Ministry of Defense and the Economic Security Bureau will jointly inspect defense procurements

The Ministry of Defense and the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB) have agreed to work together to prevent financial and corruption schemes in defense procurement. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Mstyslav Banik, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Ministry of Defense will provide the BEB with information about suspicious data in procurement. The Bureau's analysts will verify it, paying particular attention to pricing, the actual owners of companies, and other possible risks.

What we will have as a result is a much more complete picture of each case and each procurement. This is how we combat financial and corruption schemes. Fewer risks during procurement mean fewer risks for service members regarding the quality of goods and supply disruptions - Banik noted.

He added that the effectiveness of defense procurement largely consists in preventing and minimizing threats before they cause any real harm.

Let us recall

The Defense Procurement Agency announced a food procurement tender for 2027 worth UAH 43.8 billion. The requirements for 360 products were updated, and the set became more expensive, reaching UAH 181.74.

Ukraine changes procurement rules for the military using partner funds – Ministry of Defense to serve as a "single window"