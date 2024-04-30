"The Minister's Case: Supreme Court resolves dispute over land that, according to NABU, ATO soldiers "squeezed" from agrarian academy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43482 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25886 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30872 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36881 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213745 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226005 views
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101219 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113631 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114494 views
"The Minister's Case: Supreme Court resolves dispute over land that, according to NABU, ATO soldiers "squeezed" from agrarian academy

"The Minister's Case: Supreme Court resolves dispute over land that, according to NABU, ATO soldiers "squeezed" from agrarian academy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 547203 views

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served a notice of suspicion to Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky for allegedly facilitating the "seizure" of state land worth UAH 291 million from state-owned enterprises of the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine that were in the hands of ATO fighters, but the Supreme Court had previously rejected the claims of these enterprises to the disputed land.

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors have recently served a notice of suspicion to Mykola Solsky, Minister of Agrarian Policy. According to their version,  he facilitated the seizure of state land worth UAH 291 million, which allegedly belonged to state-owned enterprises of the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine (NAAS), but  ended up in the hands of ATO soldiers. However, there are good reasons to believe that the NABU's version of the case has significant flaws. At least, this is evidenced by decisions  of the Supreme Court, which UNN found in the state register.

As it turned out, five years ago, in 2019, the Supreme Court, as part of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation, investigated the circumstances referred to in today's statements by anti-corruption activists.

The current "victims" of the NABU -  two state-owned enterprises of the National Agrarian Academy  of Ukraine - SE Iskra and SE Nadiya - were plaintiffs in court at the time.  They asked the court to recognize their right to permanent use of land plots with a total area of 7055.6046 hectares in Sumy region. The claims were based on their own charters and the succession of the Lenin State Farm. However, they lost in all courts.

First, they were rejected by the Commercial Court of Sumy Region , and then the same rejection was issued by the appellate court .

"In dismissing the claim,  the courts of previous instances concluded that there was no evidence of the transfer of the disputed land plots to the plaintiffs by way of succession, as different acts of transfer of land funds indicated different areas of land plots transferred from one enterprise to another, and that the fact of registration of the right to permanent use of land plots by legal entities whose successors are the plaintiffs was not proven," the Supreme Court ruling reads.

The court materials  state that the plaintiffs, represented by these state-owned enterprises, believe that they have the right to permanent use of the land, but "for reasons beyond their control, they cannot formalize this right with the relevant documents".

Also , the Supreme Court notes that SE Iskra and SE Nadiia developed technical documentation for the right to permanent use of land plots in 2012, but did not legally approve it.

In its conclusions, the Supreme Court emphasizes that the arguments of SE Iskra and SE Nadiia are overestimated and there are no  grounds to believe that they had the right to use  the disputed land plots.

"The resolution comes into force from the moment of its adoption, is final and not subject to appeal," the Supreme Court summarized, dismissing the claims of the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences.

Some of the land claimed by the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences was privatized by the ATO soldiers. The latter, unlike the "agricultural scientists," received their  right and documented it. They were assisted with the paperwork  by   the law firm of Solsky, who was neither a minister nor a member of the Verkhovna Rada at the time, as it was seven years ago.

NABU detectives believe that the ATO soldiers received the land to deliberately lease it to agricultural companies, and this is allegedly their malicious intent. However, the ATO veterans themselves say that this is a common practice for land share owners, as it is unprofitable to cultivate the land themselves due to the need for significant investments, so they give it away or sell it to farmers. The latter do not always use this in a fair way. For example, they buy or lease warriors' shares for nothing, exchange their shares for less suitable ones - but these are the nuances of contractual relations between share owners and tenants.  

Recall

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi with a notice of suspicion of allegedly organizing a scheme  to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land.

Solsky himself says that the circumstances of seven years ago relate to the period of his lawyer's activity, long before his appointment as minister. His defense lawyers  claim that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that ATO soldiers acquired the right to the land.

NAAS land bank was empty before privatization: negligence of "agrarian scientists" was to blame30.04.24, 08:32 • 420821 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sumySums

