$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
03:08 PM • 1868 views
The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
12:45 PM • 13507 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
12:30 PM • 14190 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
12:22 PM • 15852 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
12:05 PM • 11013 views
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned homePhotoVideo
11:02 AM • 13270 views
Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 20205 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
10:04 AM • 12058 views
Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin
09:43 AM • 11468 views
Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise
October 23, 08:59 AM • 12103 views
Starlink restrictions for Ukraine have not been lifted yet – “Flash”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.8m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota JohnsonOctober 23, 05:49 AM • 23469 views
Starshield for Ukraine: contradictory statements have come from the US - APOctober 23, 06:36 AM • 11510 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 18639 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 25066 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 24446 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling12:22 PM • 15857 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 20210 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 24627 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 25246 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 27207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Melania Trump
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhoto03:07 PM • 754 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 2688 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 4342 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 4252 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 6058 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Series
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon

The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

The maximum exemption level will no longer be 100%. The Ministry of Defense will strengthen accountability for evasion, while the government is preparing a new mechanism.

The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
Illustrative photo

The government has finalized changes to the reservation system—the maximum reservation level, including for the energy sector and the defense industry, will no longer be 100%, while the Ministry of Defense is increasing accountability for evading service. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the main task is to establish fair and clear rules for everyone working in the rear, and first and foremost for those who are fighting.

Every month, the number of reserved employees grows by tens of thousands. And people who have been defending the country for the fifth year should have the opportunity to return home from service. Therefore, we are making difficult but necessary decisions 

- the prime minister said.

Koretskyi also outlined a list of decisions and changes:

First. We are separating an enterprise's critical status from its economic indicators.

Critical sectors should be those that genuinely support defense and the economy: the defense industry, energy, communications, logistics, utilities, and others. Nothing will change for them. At the same time, sectoral and regional criteria for critical status will be updated and checked for abuses.

Second. The maximum reservation level, including for the energy sector and the defense industry, will no longer be 100%.

Unconditional full reservation is unfair to those who serve and creates room for abuse. There were companies established specifically for reservation purposes, and this became a business.

At the same time, we will not weaken the work of those who produce weapons or maintain critical infrastructure. If uninterrupted operation requires reserving more employees, the enterprise will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Center. 

Third. The Ministry of Defense is increasing accountability for evading service. The rules must be the same for everyone.

Fourth. We are preparing a mechanism for 100% reservation provided that the mobilization obligation is fulfilled.

An enterprise will be able to reserve all its employees if it regularly and voluntarily involves some of them in military service. It is essential that a person knows where they are going and for how long. Their job and salary will be retained.

The terms will be worked out by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy together with business representatives. The government's goal is to approve a transparent and effective mechanism by December 1. This will give those at the front confidence that rotation is possible and that others will replace them. And those who go to serve will know that they are going for a clearly defined period. The ultimate goal is for no one to have to search for anyone in the streets. There must be an understandable system in which everyone knows their rights and obligations 

- Koretskyi added.

According to him, these decisions do not mean that mobilization will be intensified tomorrow. They are needed primarily to bring order to the reservation system and eliminate abuses.

At the same time, as a state and society, we must be prepared for any development, including an intensification of mobilization in Russia. We are waging a war for the survival of our state and our people. These decisions are difficult, but they must be made 

- the prime minister concluded.

Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline23.10.26, 13:30 • 20218 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Laws
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine