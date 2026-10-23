The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced

Illustrative photo

The government has finalized changes to the reservation system—the maximum reservation level, including for the energy sector and the defense industry, will no longer be 100%, while the Ministry of Defense is increasing accountability for evading service. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the main task is to establish fair and clear rules for everyone working in the rear, and first and foremost for those who are fighting.

Every month, the number of reserved employees grows by tens of thousands. And people who have been defending the country for the fifth year should have the opportunity to return home from service. Therefore, we are making difficult but necessary decisions - the prime minister said.

Koretskyi also outlined a list of decisions and changes:

First. We are separating an enterprise's critical status from its economic indicators.

Critical sectors should be those that genuinely support defense and the economy: the defense industry, energy, communications, logistics, utilities, and others. Nothing will change for them. At the same time, sectoral and regional criteria for critical status will be updated and checked for abuses.

Second. The maximum reservation level, including for the energy sector and the defense industry, will no longer be 100%.

Unconditional full reservation is unfair to those who serve and creates room for abuse. There were companies established specifically for reservation purposes, and this became a business.

At the same time, we will not weaken the work of those who produce weapons or maintain critical infrastructure. If uninterrupted operation requires reserving more employees, the enterprise will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Center.

Third. The Ministry of Defense is increasing accountability for evading service. The rules must be the same for everyone.

Fourth. We are preparing a mechanism for 100% reservation provided that the mobilization obligation is fulfilled.

An enterprise will be able to reserve all its employees if it regularly and voluntarily involves some of them in military service. It is essential that a person knows where they are going and for how long. Their job and salary will be retained.

The terms will be worked out by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy together with business representatives. The government's goal is to approve a transparent and effective mechanism by December 1. This will give those at the front confidence that rotation is possible and that others will replace them. And those who go to serve will know that they are going for a clearly defined period. The ultimate goal is for no one to have to search for anyone in the streets. There must be an understandable system in which everyone knows their rights and obligations - Koretskyi added.

According to him, these decisions do not mean that mobilization will be intensified tomorrow. They are needed primarily to bring order to the reservation system and eliminate abuses.

At the same time, as a state and society, we must be prepared for any development, including an intensification of mobilization in Russia. We are waging a war for the survival of our state and our people. These decisions are difficult, but they must be made - the prime minister concluded.

Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline