The Rada exempted political parties from responsibility for not submitting property reports to NAKC: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and in general adopted a bill that exempts political parties from liability for failure to submit to the NACP reports on the property, income, expenses and financial obligations of its local organizations, or false information if local organizations are located in settlements where military operations are conducted. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11074.

Details

No. 11074-improving the reporting procedure for political parties. In total-269 - said Zheleznyak.

According to the draft law, political parties will be exempt from liability for failure to submit to the NACP reports on the property, income, expenses and financial obligations of its local organizations and false information in the report, if it is impossible for parties to receive information in full from its local organizations, if they are located in localities where military operations are conducted.

Circumstances indicating that it is impossible for a political party to receive full information in this case do not require documentary confirmation - - the draft law says.

recall

The eighth Administrative Court of Appeal granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban the Nash Krai political party. according to law enforcement officials, some ex-leaders and functionaries of the political force are involved in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.