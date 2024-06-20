The Rada exempted political parties from responsibility for not submitting property reports to NAKC: what is known

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 152656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160902 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211721 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246338 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152771 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371014 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183471 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150008 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
The Rada exempted political parties from responsibility for not submitting property reports to NAKC: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 18012 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that exempts political parties from liability for failure to submit reports or provide false information to the NACP regarding their local organizations located in war zones.

The Rada exempted political parties from responsibility for not submitting property reports to NAKC: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and in general adopted a bill that exempts political parties from liability for failure to submit to the NACP reports on the property, income, expenses and financial obligations of its local organizations, or false information if local organizations are located in settlements where military operations are conducted. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11074.

Details

No. 11074-improving the reporting procedure for political parties. In total-269

 - said Zheleznyak.

According to the draft law, political parties will be exempt from liability for failure to submit to the NACP reports on the property, income, expenses and financial obligations of its local organizations and false information in the report, if it is impossible for parties to receive information in full from its local organizations, if they are located in localities where military operations are conducted.

Circumstances indicating that it is impossible for a political party to receive full information in this case do not require documentary confirmation

- - the draft law says.

recall

The eighth Administrative Court of Appeal granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban the Nash Krai political party. according to law enforcement officials, some ex-leaders and functionaries of the political force are involved in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
