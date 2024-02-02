The largest contact in five years: the government, businessmen and mayors of the affected cities will visit Japan to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101864 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128637 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169267 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275507 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177826 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244234 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101539 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85140 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81772 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94098 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34606 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240791 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103813 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120120 views
The largest contact in five years: the government, businessmen and mayors of the affected cities will visit Japan to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29490 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and a business delegation will meet with the Japanese government on February 19-20 to sign agreements in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, and transportation that will help Ukraine's recovery.

On February 19-20, a Ukrainian government and business delegation headed by the Prime Minister will meet with the Government of Japan. The parties plan to sign a number of agreements. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Korsunsky, the intergovernmental meeting to be held on February 19-20 will be the largest contact at the level of the governments of Ukraine and Japan in the last five years.

The visit of the Prime Minister, the government delegation, and the serious representation of Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be, so to speak, the "top of the pyramid." Because next week, Nikkei Asia will host a conference that will kick off the process of business-to-business dialog in the context of rebuilding Ukraine. This will be the first event to be attended by a delegation of mayors from Ukrainian cities affected by Russian aggression

- Korsunsky said.

He emphasized that a number of agreements are planned to be signed between Ukraine and Japan. In particular, memorandums between companies in the areas of industry, energy, agriculture, and transportation.

Recall

The State Budget of Ukraine received about $390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and agricultural recovery.

Strengthening cooperation: Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov meets with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine30.01.24, 11:59 • 28968 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising