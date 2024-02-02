The largest contact in five years: the government, businessmen and mayors of the affected cities will visit Japan to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

On February 19-20, a Ukrainian government and business delegation headed by the Prime Minister will meet with the Government of Japan. The parties plan to sign a number of agreements. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Korsunsky, the intergovernmental meeting to be held on February 19-20 will be the largest contact at the level of the governments of Ukraine and Japan in the last five years.

The visit of the Prime Minister, the government delegation, and the serious representation of Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be, so to speak, the "top of the pyramid." Because next week, Nikkei Asia will host a conference that will kick off the process of business-to-business dialog in the context of rebuilding Ukraine. This will be the first event to be attended by a delegation of mayors from Ukrainian cities affected by Russian aggression - Korsunsky said.

He emphasized that a number of agreements are planned to be signed between Ukraine and Japan. In particular, memorandums between companies in the areas of industry, energy, agriculture, and transportation.

Recall

The State Budget of Ukraine received about $390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and agricultural recovery.

