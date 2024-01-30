Strengthening cooperation: Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov meets with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori. This is reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova held a working meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.

We continue our dialog, share our experience, discuss interesting ideas, and strengthen our partnership for the sake of moving towards a just world and liberating all our lands from the Russian occupiers - the DIU summarized.

Addendum

The ministry also emphasized that Japan is one of our country's most reliable and consistent partners in the fight against terrorist Moscow.

Recall

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has announced that her country has allocated $37 million in aid to Ukraine to provide a drone detection system.