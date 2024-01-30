Strengthening cooperation: Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov meets with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori. This is reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova held a working meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.
We continue our dialog, share our experience, discuss interesting ideas, and strengthen our partnership for the sake of moving towards a just world and liberating all our lands from the Russian occupiers
Addendum
The ministry also emphasized that Japan is one of our country's most reliable and consistent partners in the fight against terrorist Moscow.
Recall
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has announced that her country has allocated $37 million in aid to Ukraine to provide a drone detection system.