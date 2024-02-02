The Kremlin says Ukraine has not asked russia to return the bodies of those allegedly killed in the IL-76

kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine has not asked russia to return the bodies of those allegedly killed on the Il-76 plane near Belgorod. This was reported by UNN with reference to the russian media.

Details

In a commentary to journalists, he answered the question whether the russian presidential administration had received an appeal to return the bodies of the dead prisoners.

The administration has not received any - Peskov said.

ICRC on the crash of the IL-76: if Ukrainian prisoners died in the crash, Russia must return their bodies as soon as possible

Addendum

Earlier UNN reported that according to the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, Ukraine appealed to russia to return the bodies of prisoners of war who allegedly died in an airplane crash on board the IL-76.

According to him, moscow does not respond to these requests.

Yusov noted that the Ukrainians who were supposed to be exchanged on January 24 have returned home, except for 65 people on the list who were declared dead by the Kremlin.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that the International Committee of the Red Cross is not helping Ukraine in the investigation of the crash of the Il-76 plane and did not confirm whether russia provided information about the transportation of prisoners of war by the plane.