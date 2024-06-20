$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Head of the European Commission told what is included in the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 24574 views

The EU has agreed on its 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which will further restrict Russia's access to key technologies, deprive it of energy revenues, and target Putin's shadow fleet and network of shadow banks abroad.

Head of the European Commission told what is included in the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the details of the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia agreed today, writes UNN.

Details

"I welcome the agreement on our 14th package of sanctions against Russia. this tough package will further deprive Russia of access to key technologies. this will deprive Russia of further energy revenues. and fights Putin's shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad," von der Leyen said in X.

Recall

On June 20, the EU countries agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland
