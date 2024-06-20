Head of the European Commission told what is included in the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The EU has agreed on its 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which will further restrict Russia's access to key technologies, deprive it of energy revenues, and target Putin's shadow fleet and network of shadow banks abroad.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the details of the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia agreed today, writes UNN.
Details
"I welcome the agreement on our 14th package of sanctions against Russia. this tough package will further deprive Russia of access to key technologies. this will deprive Russia of further energy revenues. and fights Putin's shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad," von der Leyen said in X.
Recall
On June 20, the EU countries agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.