The head of the CC discussed with the adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada the implementation of the peace formula

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3330 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190545 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234543 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143914 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181842 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149661 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
The head of the CC discussed with the adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada the implementation of the peace formula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22041 views

Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with National Security Adviser of Canada Natalie Drouin the results of the global peace summit, further cooperation between Ukraine and Canada and the organization of conferences on the implementation of the formula for peace.

The head of the CC discussed with the adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada the implementation of the peace formula

Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with the National Security and intelligence adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada Natalie Drouin, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

Details

Yermak thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for participating in the global peace summit and personally Natalie Drouin for moderating the panel dedicated to the release of prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainians.

"During the conversation, we discussed the results of the global peace summit. The head of the Presidential Office noted the importance of Canada's support for the joint communique on the foundations of peace, which was adopted at the summit, and expressed confidence that more countries of the world and international organizations will join it," the report says.

In addition, the parties discussed further steps in cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, as well as the organization of a number of thematic conferences dedicated to the implementation of the peace formula points.

16.06.24, 15:50 • 29879 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

