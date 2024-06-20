The head of the CC discussed with the adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada the implementation of the peace formula

Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with the National Security and intelligence adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada Natalie Drouin, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

Details

Yermak thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for participating in the global peace summit and personally Natalie Drouin for moderating the panel dedicated to the release of prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainians.

"During the conversation, we discussed the results of the global peace summit. The head of the Presidential Office noted the importance of Canada's support for the joint communique on the foundations of peace, which was adopted at the summit, and expressed confidence that more countries of the world and international organizations will join it," the report says.

In addition, the parties discussed further steps in cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, as well as the organization of a number of thematic conferences dedicated to the implementation of the peace formula points.

