The government plans to submit a large tax bill to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote in early April before the IMF meetings - MP

The government plans to submit a large tax bill to parliament in the near future, with the aim of voting on it in early April before the trip to the IMF spring meetings, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a people's deputy from the tax committee, following a meeting with the government, UNN reports.

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As the people's deputy reported following the meeting "between the government (Svyrydenko, Marchenko and Sobolev) and representatives of parliamentary groups and factions," the plan is as follows: "submit the tax bill for registration to the Rada today. And vote on it already on April 7-9."

"For now, they are thinking whether it will be 'one big beautiful bill' or divided into two or three: conditionally, one (5% military levy + platforms) and another (VAT for individual entrepreneurs + parcels). They will decide after today's meeting. To urgently vote already in the first week of April," Zheleznyak indicated.

VAT for individual entrepreneurs, parcels, and digital platforms. The Ministry of Finance presented a unified tax bill

In addition, according to him, at the meeting, "Svyrydenko announced that we will receive the first tranche of the EU loan (the one for 90 billion euros) only in the summer." "And Marchenko - that our deficit is currently $52 billion. That is, we need to receive $5 billion every month, but... A lot of milestones for the Ukraine Facility have not been met. The same for the World Bank, so we are not receiving anything. We are already behind schedule by $3.5 billion for the first two months of the year. For now, there is money in the Treasury account, but if this continues, the Ministry of Finance is considering limiting a number of non-military payments (as it was in 2022)," Zheleznyak reported.

"Therefore, the government asks to vote on their laws at the meeting on April 7-9, as they are flying to Washington for the IMF Spring Meetings on the 13th," Zheleznyak indicated. "And therefore, they will urgently introduce tax laws and ask the Rada to approve them, and also under an expedited procedure for submitting alternatives."

At today's VR meeting, according to Zheleznyak, "Marchenko took the floor - we are indeed preparing such a bill: on VAT for individual entrepreneurs, taxation of platforms, a permanent military levy of 5%, and the abolition of benefits for parcels... This is not an increase in taxes, but a leveling of the playing field."

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