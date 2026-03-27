The government plans to submit a large tax bill to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote in early April before the IMF meetings - MP

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 13101 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 33492 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 40539 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 39199 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 33780 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 61410 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 38849 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
March 26, 12:59 PM • 26954 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
March 26, 09:53 AM • 32780 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 47995 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
53%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine wants to conclude a sky security agreement with Saudi Arabia – mediaMarch 27, 12:58 AM • 22159 views
Leningrad region attacked by drones for the third night in a row, explosions heard in port areasPhotoVideoMarch 27, 01:20 AM • 11650 views
6 people injured in Kharkiv strikeMarch 27, 01:54 AM • 14996 views
Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"March 27, 03:09 AM • 23355 views
Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addiction04:23 AM • 12979 views
Publications
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 61410 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 68528 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 48036 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 54404 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 75826 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 22196 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 75826 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 47817 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 83650 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 58404 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The government plans to submit a large tax bill to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote in early April before the IMF meetings - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce a 5% military levy and VAT for individual entrepreneurs by April due to the budget deficit. The Ministry of Finance warns of possible restrictions on non-military payments.

The government plans to submit a large tax bill to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote in early April before the IMF meetings - MP

The government plans to submit a large tax bill to parliament in the near future, with the aim of voting on it in early April before the trip to the IMF spring meetings, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a people's deputy from the tax committee, following a meeting with the government, UNN reports.

Details

As the people's deputy reported following the meeting "between the government (Svyrydenko, Marchenko and Sobolev) and representatives of parliamentary groups and factions," the plan is as follows: "submit the tax bill for registration to the Rada today. And vote on it already on April 7-9."

"For now, they are thinking whether it will be 'one big beautiful bill' or divided into two or three: conditionally, one (5% military levy + platforms) and another (VAT for individual entrepreneurs + parcels). They will decide after today's meeting. To urgently vote already in the first week of April," Zheleznyak indicated.

VAT for individual entrepreneurs, parcels, and digital platforms. The Ministry of Finance presented a unified tax bill20.03.26, 10:54 • 21047 views

In addition, according to him, at the meeting, "Svyrydenko announced that we will receive the first tranche of the EU loan (the one for 90 billion euros) only in the summer." "And Marchenko - that our deficit is currently $52 billion. That is, we need to receive $5 billion every month, but... A lot of milestones for the Ukraine Facility have not been met. The same for the World Bank, so we are not receiving anything. We are already behind schedule by $3.5 billion for the first two months of the year. For now, there is money in the Treasury account, but if this continues, the Ministry of Finance is considering limiting a number of non-military payments (as it was in 2022)," Zheleznyak reported.

"Therefore, the government asks to vote on their laws at the meeting on April 7-9, as they are flying to Washington for the IMF Spring Meetings on the 13th," Zheleznyak indicated. "And therefore, they will urgently introduce tax laws and ask the Rada to approve them, and also under an expedited procedure for submitting alternatives."

At today's VR meeting, according to Zheleznyak, "Marchenko took the floor - we are indeed preparing such a bill: on VAT for individual entrepreneurs, taxation of platforms, a permanent military levy of 5%, and the abolition of benefits for parcels... This is not an increase in taxes, but a leveling of the playing field."

IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays17.03.26, 08:01 • 28130 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Serhiy Marchenko
World Bank
Washington, D.C.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak