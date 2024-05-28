The Government has determined the list of facilities to be provided with priority electricity supply

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38843 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100505 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143791 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148428 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172843 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164388 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148160 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75562 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110114 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34784 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48230 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83788 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221371 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38813 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24917 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30296 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110114 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112496 views
Actual
The Government has determined the list of facilities to be provided with priority electricity supply

The Government has determined the list of facilities to be provided with priority electricity supply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16999 views

The Government has approved the procedure for determining and applying electricity consumption limits, and has also defined a list of critical facilities that will receive priority electricity supply, including military units, healthcare facilities, public authorities, defense industry enterprises, and enterprises that are crucial for food, economic and energy security.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for determining and applying electricity consumption limits. The government has also defined a list of facilities that will be provided with priority electricity supply. These include military units and joint ventures, healthcare facilities, public authorities and defense companies, UNN reports

Details

On May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution "On Approval of the Procedure for Determining and Applying Limit Values for Electricity Consumption" (No. 600). The term "maximum value of electricity consumption" means the maximum permitted value of electricity and/or energy consumption provided by available sources of electricity in the conditions of reduced security of electricity supply.

This resolution states that the list of critical facilities that must be provided with priority power supply in accordance with the established minimum load includes the following facilities

  • critical infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector and the life support sector included in the Register of Critical Infrastructure Objects; 
  • health care institutions of state or municipal ownership; 
  • military units and territorial centers for recruitment and social support (including facilities used for the 9 territorial community under martial law); 
  • enterprises of the defense complex of Ukraine, in particular those that fulfill mobilization tasks (orders) for the creation, production, repair and supply of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, special components, as well as railway transport enterprises; 
  • enterprises whose activities are important for ensuring the food, economic and/or energy security of the country, enterprises with a continuous production cycle; 
  • electronic communication networks; 
  • state authorities (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, central executive authorities, law enforcement agencies (internal affairs, prosecutor's office, SBU, SES facilities).

It is noted that the lists of critical facilities are prepared and approved by regional and Kyiv city state administrations (military administrations). When approving such a list, the regional, Kyiv city state administration (military administration) shall hold consultations with local self-government bodies, distribution system operators and the State Agency for State Regulation of Energy and Energy Efficiency on the expediency of including the facility in the list.  

In case of application of the capacity limit, consumers whose facilities are included in the list shall ensure compliance with the specified maximum (minimum permissible) load of the relevant facility. 

The main consumer, whose electricity supply has a priority character, shall disconnect sub-consumers that do not affect the operation of the main consumer upon the submission of the distribution system operator. 

The Government has adopted a number of decisions to address the problems with electricity supply20.05.24, 11:13 • 19193 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising