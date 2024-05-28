The Government has determined the list of facilities to be provided with priority electricity supply

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for determining and applying electricity consumption limits. The government has also defined a list of facilities that will be provided with priority electricity supply. These include military units and joint ventures, healthcare facilities, public authorities and defense companies, UNN reports .

Details

On May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution "On Approval of the Procedure for Determining and Applying Limit Values for Electricity Consumption" (No. 600). The term "maximum value of electricity consumption" means the maximum permitted value of electricity and/or energy consumption provided by available sources of electricity in the conditions of reduced security of electricity supply.

This resolution states that the list of critical facilities that must be provided with priority power supply in accordance with the established minimum load includes the following facilities:

critical infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector and the life support sector included in the Register of Critical Infrastructure Objects;

health care institutions of state or municipal ownership;



military units and territorial centers for recruitment and social support (including facilities used for the 9 territorial community under martial law);



enterprises of the defense complex of Ukraine, in particular those that fulfill mobilization tasks (orders) for the creation, production, repair and supply of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, special components, as well as railway transport enterprises;



enterprises whose activities are important for ensuring the food, economic and/or energy security of the country, enterprises with a continuous production cycle;



electronic communication networks;



state authorities (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, central executive authorities, law enforcement agencies (internal affairs, prosecutor's office, SBU, SES facilities).



It is noted that the lists of critical facilities are prepared and approved by regional and Kyiv city state administrations (military administrations). When approving such a list, the regional, Kyiv city state administration (military administration) shall hold consultations with local self-government bodies, distribution system operators and the State Agency for State Regulation of Energy and Energy Efficiency on the expediency of including the facility in the list.

In case of application of the capacity limit, consumers whose facilities are included in the list shall ensure compliance with the specified maximum (minimum permissible) load of the relevant facility.

The main consumer, whose electricity supply has a priority character, shall disconnect sub-consumers that do not affect the operation of the main consumer upon the submission of the distribution system operator.

The Government has adopted a number of decisions to address the problems with electricity supply