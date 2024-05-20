The Government has adopted a number of decisions to address the problems with electricity supply

The Ukrainian government has introduced a business support policy, allowing companies that import more than 30% of their energy to avoid restrictions on electricity consumption. It also simplified the procedure for creating backup capacities for autonomous energy generation, which increases their competitiveness in the EU market.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The government has made several low-level decisions. In particular, the first one is for business. By contracting imports of more than 30% of its consumption during the off-peak season, businesses can operate without the use of power and electricity curtailment schedules. The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a decision to simplify the procedure for building backup power, and it will be useful to consider and install a system of generation, autonomous generation for own needs - said the Deputy Minister.

He believes that this is an effective practice that ensures the stable production of electricity needed for both personal and commercial needs.

Today, we are also integrated in the market segment where the European Union's prices are economically favorable for business, so we can consider the following possibility - He added.

Recall

Warming weather has somewhat reduced Ukraine's electricity consumption, but forced restrictions and blackouts will continue for months due to damage from Russian attacks, according to the head of Ukrenergo.