The General Staff reported 168 clashes and more than 5,000 drones in 24 hours: where the fighting is hottest on the front

Over the course of November 12, 168 combat engagements took place on the front . This was reported by UNN , citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report.

Details

It is reported that the enemy carried out one missile strike and 47 airstrikes, dropping 157 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 5,125 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,529 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the report states.

Situation in the different sectors

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once, in the direction of Krasnyiarskyi.

In the Lyman sector, four combat engagements took place near Novoserhiivka and Kreminna; one battle is still ongoing.

Two combat engagements were recorded in the Sloviansk sector, near Yampil.

Our defenders successfully halted one enemy assault in the Kramatorsk sector, near Izhevka.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers near Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia and Rusynyi Yar.

A total of 11 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Dobropillia, Vilne, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated here today and 24 were wounded; 11 vehicles, two artillery systems, 15 pieces of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, three unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, three ammunition depots and 79 enemy shelters were destroyed. Five vehicles, three artillery systems, one piece of special equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 125 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 238 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military reported.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded near the settlements of Dolynka and Bilohiria.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors," the General Staff added.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that giving up Donbas would not stop putin, but would only give him a pause before a new offensive deeper into Ukraine.

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